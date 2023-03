¿Actriz Gwyneth Paltrow podría ir a la cárcel? Así va el juicio en su contra

Park City (United States), 24/03/2023.- Terry Sanderson (C), the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, appears in court where Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into him during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs, in Park City, Utah, USA, 24 March 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Rick Bowmer / POOL POOL

Fotografía por: Rick Bowmer / POOL