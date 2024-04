Chocolate, un gato sin suerte: ha vuelto al refugio 3 veces

“He meows too much & doesnt fit my lifestyle” was the reason why he was returned to us in less than 10 days. Sadly this is not his first time here as he came to us back in 2020 as a kitten. Fast forward 3 years later he would be found as a stray only to be homeless again because his owner ghosted us. He would later get adopted & thus leading to where we are today. We want to let people know that when you adopt it is a commitment. Please consider that when you do adopt or acquire an animal. While they are there for a small fraction of your life, keep in mind that you are their world. Besties you know what to do. Lets get him seen. #sheltercat #rescuecat #animalshelter