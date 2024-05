Video: una niña y su gato comparten adorable ritual a la hora de comer

Love Can Heal 🥹 My daughter was 3 years old when she decided to adopt a kitten to take care of. When we went to the shelter, they asked if we were sure we wanted to adopt this one because the kitten had an infection. My daughter didn’t hesitate for a second and promptly said that she would take care of it. To this day, she loves taking care of our cats, feeding them, playing with them, and brushing them. She also says she wants to be a veterinarian in the future. 🥹